Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 254.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

