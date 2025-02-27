Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Redfin updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,835,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Redfin has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $947.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This trade represents a 18.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

