Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Redfin updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Redfin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,835,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Redfin has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $947.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin
In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This trade represents a 18.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Redfin
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redfin
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.