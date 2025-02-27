Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

