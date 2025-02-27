DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -30.92%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

