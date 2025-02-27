Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

CCIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,537. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million.

In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 18,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $144,993.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $243,471.16. The trade was a 147.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

