Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Up 17% – Still a Buy?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) rose 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). Approximately 184,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 445,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.76.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy PLC (ASX / AIM: THR) is an exploration company with a focus on uranium and energy metals that are crucial in the shift to a ‘green’ energy economy. Thor has a number of highly prospective projects that give shareholders exposure to uranium, nickel, copper, lithium and gold. Our projects (link) are located in Australia and the USA, both of which are top mining jurisdictions, and are poised for discovery success.

