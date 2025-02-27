Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $580.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.65.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,023. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $3,529,040 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

