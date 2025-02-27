3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 2,518.8% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 2,518.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

TGOPY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 84,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,997. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

