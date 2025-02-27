3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 2,518.8% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 2,518.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on 3i Group
3i Group Stock Up 0.8 %
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.