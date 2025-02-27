First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading 30% Higher – Here’s Why

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,223,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
First Atlantic Nickel Trading Down 9.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$21.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.80.
First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
