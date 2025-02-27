Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,893 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

