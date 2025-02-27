Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 2,825.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of HGTXU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 16,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,896. The company has a market cap of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
