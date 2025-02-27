First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading Up 30% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,223,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About First Atlantic Nickel

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.