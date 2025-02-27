First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading Up 30% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,223,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About First Atlantic Nickel
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
