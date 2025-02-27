Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Expands By 1,933.3%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 1,933.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DWSH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,515. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF ( NASDAQ:DWSH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.