Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,864,000 after buying an additional 2,821,642 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,531,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after buying an additional 1,847,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after buying an additional 1,796,336 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

