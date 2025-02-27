Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Down 12.4% – What’s Next?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 8,513,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,445,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of £3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

