Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSPF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CSPF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827. Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $25.36.
Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF Company Profile
