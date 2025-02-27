North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI) Plans $0.11 Dividend

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731. North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09.
North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
