FIRE Funds Income Target ETF (NYSEARCA:FIRI) Plans $0.20 Dividend

FIRE Funds Income Target ETF (NYSEARCA:FIRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2024 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
FIRE Funds Income Target ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FIRI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539. FIRE Funds Income Target ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73.
