Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 214,285 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,827,649.75. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $29,129,902.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.45. 4,409,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,027,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

