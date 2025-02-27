Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

SBR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,545. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

