Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.58), Zacks reports. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 773,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,429. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

