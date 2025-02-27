Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.58), Zacks reports. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of TIGO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 773,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,429. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.
Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
