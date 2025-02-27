Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.350-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.
Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.9 %
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
Inter Parfums Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 58.94%.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
