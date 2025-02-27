Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 75611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Engie Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

