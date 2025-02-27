Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$180,616.42 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,966 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.87, for a total value of C$180,616.42.

Jonathan Domanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Jonathan Domanko sold 446 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.62, for a total value of C$42,646.52.

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Domanko sold 514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.67, for a total value of C$49,688.38.

TSE QSR traded up C$2.72 on Thursday, reaching C$94.12. 1,315,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$86.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

