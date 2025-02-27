Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells 23,333 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $1,502,178.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,895.08. This represents a 20.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $65.25. 1,652,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,881. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Read Our Latest Report on QSR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,829,974,000 after acquiring an additional 841,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,101,000 after purchasing an additional 421,873 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $264,813,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.