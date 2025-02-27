Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin Sells 23,350 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.06, for a total transaction of C$2,149,680.39.

Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 11,120 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.22, for a total transaction of C$1,069,957.50.

Shares of TSE QSR traded up C$2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,771. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$86.06 and a twelve month high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.56. The company has a market cap of C$21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

