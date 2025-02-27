New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
New Peoples Bankshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NWPP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833. New Peoples Bankshares has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Peoples Bankshares
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.