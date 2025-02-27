Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Worley Stock Down 2.0 %
WYGPY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Worley has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
About Worley
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.