Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Worley Stock Down 2.0 %

WYGPY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Worley has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

