Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pinnacle Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

