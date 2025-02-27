Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Pinnacle Bankshares Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%.
Pinnacle Bankshares Dividend Announcement
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Bankshares
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.