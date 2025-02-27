ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

