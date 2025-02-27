Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.75 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,222,733.25. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $318,750.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

Shares of BHRB stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 91,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.27 million and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

