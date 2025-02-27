Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director Steve P. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,220.30. The trade was a 2.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 5,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LCNB by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LCNB by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCNB. StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.25 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCNB

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.