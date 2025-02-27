Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55), Zacks reports. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Beigene updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beigene Stock Performance

Shares of ONC traded up $20.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.56. The company had a trading volume of 926,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,056. Beigene has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $287.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Beigene

In other Beigene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total value of $5,105,568.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total value of $310,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,123 shares of company stock worth $14,081,527. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

