Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 833.3% in February

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 163,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 72,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

