Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 833.3% in February

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 163,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 72,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

