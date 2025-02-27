Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 833.3% in February

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 163,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $5.29.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.