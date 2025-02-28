AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75, Zacks reports. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 741,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,283. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

