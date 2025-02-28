Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

