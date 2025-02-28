Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.