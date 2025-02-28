Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

