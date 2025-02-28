Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.880-14.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 3.370-3.420 EPS.

SNPS stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.78. The stock had a trading volume of 413,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,278. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $454.05 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

