Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,458. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,665,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,654.80. This represents a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,223 shares of company stock worth $4,519,362. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,791.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.