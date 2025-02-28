iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $387.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.97 and a 200 day moving average of $390.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

