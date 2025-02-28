Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 471.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million.

Solid Power Price Performance

Solid Power stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,291,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,191. The company has a market cap of $224.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.40. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 865,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,485.36. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.