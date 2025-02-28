Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CARY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 259,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,614. Angel Oak Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

