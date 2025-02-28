Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2,051.71 and last traded at C$2,050.42. 4,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 72,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,039.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,001.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,836.30.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$121,008.00. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111 shares of company stock valued at $232,454. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

