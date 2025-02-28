The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 244,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,730. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

