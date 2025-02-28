ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.99. 137,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 129,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.68.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Trading Down 10.2 %

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -17.87%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.