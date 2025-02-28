ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.99. 137,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 129,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -17.87%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
