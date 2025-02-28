Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.25.
In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.
