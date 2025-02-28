Esports Stocks To Watch Today – February 28th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Dolphin Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game development, team management, event organization, and related digital media services. Investors in esports stocks gain exposure to the fast-growing sector of electronic sports and the broader digital entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 2,139,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $154.07. The stock had a trading volume of 115,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,015. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $200.60. 42,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,426. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.96.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.85. 160,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,367. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.19. 195,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,872. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NASDAQ:NIPG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. NIP Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

