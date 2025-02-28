Industrial Stocks To Consider – February 28th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vistra are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies that manufacture goods, provide industrial services, or support infrastructure projects. These stocks tend to be cyclical, often outperforming during periods of economic expansion when capital investments and demand for industrial output are strong, and underperforming during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,412,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,919,258. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $914.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.28.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $194.68. 17,579,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,447,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.51. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.53 billion, a PE ratio of 158.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.81. 7,129,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

