Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.90. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 139,488 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,900,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 772,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 574,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

